Flipkart enters Nepal market by partnering with e-commerce firm Sastodeal

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

Flipkart has partnered with Nepal’s leading e-commerce firm Sastodeal to sell products from various verticals like baby care & kids, women’s ethnic wear and sports & fitness among others in the neighbouring country.

The Bengaluru headquartered firm said this will be a first-of-its kind partnership with an overseas firm to sell Make in India products. In the first phase, the partnership will see 5000+ products listed on Sastodeal. Earlier, Flipkart-backed online fashion marketplace Myntra launched various Indian brands in the UAE by partnering with e-commerce firms noon.com and namshi.com.

In addition to the products manufactured by the Indian MSMes, Flipkart said it will also list its private brands MarQ and Smart Buy on the SastoDeal platform in Nepal with a focus on categories such as electronics, home appliances/home decor and furnishings. Currently there are over 2 lakh sellers listed on the Flipkart platform in India with more than 50% coming from smaller cities of the country.

“E-commerce business in Nepal has huge potential as more and more consumers take to online shopping. The trust a brand like Flipkart has amongst consumers along with the love a local company like Sastodeal enjoys makes the value proposition for consumers even more exciting. We are confident that new growth avenues such as this will boost the economic sentiment and growth prospects for local MSMEs in India,” Jagjeet Harode, Head of Marketplace, Flipkart, said in a statement.

In India, Flipkart has a customer base of 250 million with 150 million products listed across more than 80 categories. “Customers in Nepal increasingly look forward to products with best features and quality, and with a trusted brand like Flipkart, we can fulfill their requirements and enhance their experience on our platform. We are ensuring that customers get access to these products readily and hoping that together, this partnership can modernize the consumer landscape in Nepal significantly, especially in the current times,” Amun Thapa, CEO, Sastodeal, said.