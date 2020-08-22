STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ashwani Bhatia appointed MD of State Bank of India

According to officials, he has also been associated with SBI Capital Markets as the qing’s president and chief operating officer and whole time director.

Published: 22nd August 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

SBI

For representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government has appointed Ashwani Bhatia as the next managing director of India’s largest public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI). Bhatia is currently serving as the managing director (MD) and CEO of SBI Mutual Fund, and had been tipped to be a front runner for his new post through the selection process. 

The order for the appointment was issued by the Personnel ministry on Friday, which said Bhatia will remain MD of SBI until his superannuation on May 31, 2022. Before joining SBI Mutual Funds as its chief, Bhatia  has been in charge of revamping the huge public sector lender’s entire credit structure and process.

According to officials, he has also been associated with SBI Capital Markets as the qing’s president and chief operating officer and whole time director. Over his tenure of 33 years with the State Bank of India, officials say that Bhatia has served in several diverse and varied functions and assignments, adding that he has rich experience in the various facets of commercial banking—such as forex and treasury, retail credit and liability and corporate credit. 

The Banks Board Bureau headed by former Department of Personnel and Training Secretary B P Sharma had recommended Ashwini Bhatia for the position. last year alongside recommendations for the top posts of other banks. Constituted in 2016, Banks Board Bureau makes recommendations for the appointment of whole-time directors as well as non-executive chairpersons of public sector banks. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SBI Ashwani Bhatia
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp