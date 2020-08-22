STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indo-US trade shaved off by a quarter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bilateral trade between India and the United States, which touched  a massive $150 billion last year, has dropped by  around 25 per cent during the first half of this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
According to top officials, the pandemic has heavily impacted trade, which had, until the outbreak arrived, been on a significant upswing. 

“Our bilateral trade has not been immune to COVID-19 as total trade between the two countries has reduced by nearly 25 per cent in the first half of 2020 as compared to 2019,” Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu said on Friday.

He was speaking at a webinar organised by industry body Federation of  Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) So far, the US is India’s biggest trading partner and bilateral trade between the two had been growing at the rate of around 10 per cent on a year-to-year basis, reaching $150 billion in 2019.

Noting that there were important trade agreements being worked out between the two, the ambassador pitched for the conclusion of the ongoing trade negotiations which are stuck on account of a difference of opinion over how far the Indian marketplace can be opened up to businesses from the US. 

Despite several rounds of negotiation, both countries have not been able to iron out differences on these issues. India, for its part, is demanding exemptions from high duties imposed by the US on some steel and aluminium products, the resumption of export benefits to certain domestic items under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) system, and greater market access for its products from sectors such as agriculture, automobile, automobile components and engineering.

The US wants greater market access for its farm and manufacturing products sector, dairy items and medical devices, apart from a cut in import duties on some information and communication technology products. The US has also raised concerns over high trade deficit with India.

