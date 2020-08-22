STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

US court brings down penalty on TCS

Epic Systems had filed a lawsuit alleging that TCS stole data and trade secrets related to a contract that the IT firm secured from a Portland based hospital Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Centre.

Published: 22nd August 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Consultancy Services. (Logo courtesy: WikiMedia Commons)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A US Court of Appeals has reduced the punitive damages to be paid by Tata Consultancy Services to $140 million from $280 million with respect to a lawsuit that was filed by a software service firm Epic Systems. Epic had accused TCS of data and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) theft in 2014. 

READ | US court held punitive damages award of USD 280 million in Epic Systems case as 'excessive': TCS

Epic Systems had filed a lawsuit alleging that TCS stole data and trade secrets related to a contract that the IT firm secured from a Portland based hospital Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Centre. However, the appeals court has held that the punitive damages award of $280 million is constitutionally excessive and directed the Trial Court to reassess the punitive damages.

TCS said in an exchange filing on Friday that it  is exploring the options available to it, as it believes that there is no evidence of misuse of EPIC information by TCS. TCS added that it will vigorously defend its position before the relevant court. The current reduction in its liability in the form of punitive damages came after TCS filed an appeal against the earlier trial court verdict. 

Damages

  •  TCS had been told to pay $280 mn in damages 
  •  But the appeals court has reduced this to $280 mn
Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TCS Tata Consultancy Services
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp