Centuary Mattress eyes 20% growth in FY21 buoyed by hopes of robust demand

CHENNAI: Riding on robust demand, Centuary Mattress is now expecting to close this financial year with 18-20 per cent growth. By mid of August, the company has already reached its pre-covid levels and to ensure better sales in the upcoming quarters, Centuary is preparing for the festive season. Besides augmenting its presence on digital platforms and increasing its retail footprint, the company said it is looking at launching products focussing on health and wellness in October.

According to Uttam Malani, executive director of Centuary Mattress, the recovery has happened much faster than expected. During the pandemic, he said, the company had swiftly launched innovative products like mattress with anti-microbial shield and online exclusive range of pocket spring roll mattress to meet consumer demand and to increase its penetration in the market.

“Even though the mattress industry, which was growing at 8 per cent annually, is expected to shrink by 10 per cent this year, we are optimistic that we will be able to achieve a growth of about 18-20 per cent on a year-on -year basis this financial year,” added Malani. The mattress industry in India is mainly dominated by unorganised players. However, the organised market is pegged at `7,500 crore. Currently, Centuary enjoys about 10 per cent of the market share in the organised segment and it aims to increase its share by at least 2-3 per cent this fiscal.