STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Centuary Mattress eyes 20% growth in FY21 buoyed by hopes of robust demand

Riding on robust demand, Centuary Mattress is now expecting to close this financial year with 18-20 per cent growth.

Published: 23rd August 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

By mid of August, the company has already reached its pre-covid levels and to ensure better sales in the upcoming quarters, Centuary is preparing for the festive season.

By mid of August, the company has already reached its pre-covid levels and to ensure better sales in the upcoming quarters, Centuary is preparing for the festive season.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on robust demand, Centuary Mattress is now expecting to close this financial year with 18-20 per cent growth. By mid of August, the company has already reached its pre-covid levels and to ensure better sales in the upcoming quarters, Centuary is preparing for the festive season. Besides augmenting its presence on digital platforms and increasing its retail footprint, the company said it is looking at launching products focussing on health and wellness in October.

According to Uttam Malani, executive director of Centuary Mattress, the recovery has happened much faster than expected. During the pandemic, he said, the company had swiftly launched innovative products like mattress with anti-microbial shield and online exclusive range of pocket spring roll mattress to meet consumer demand and to increase its penetration in the market.

“Even though the mattress industry, which was growing at 8 per cent annually, is expected to shrink by 10 per cent this year, we are optimistic that we will be able to achieve a growth of about 18-20 per cent on a year-on -year basis this financial year,” added Malani. The mattress industry in India is mainly dominated by unorganised players. However, the organised market is pegged at `7,500 crore. Currently, Centuary enjoys about 10 per cent of the market share in the organised segment and it aims to increase its share by at least 2-3 per cent this fiscal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Centuary Mattress Centuary Mattress growth
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp