TRAI denies charges on tariff revisions

He, however, reiterated that TRAI has only made sure no one was compelled to watch channels they did not want to.

TRAI chairman RS Sharma

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Broadcasting regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has acted in the interests of both the audience and the industry, and only made sure that no user is forced to watch a channel that they do not want to, TRAI chairman RS Sharma said during a virtual talk session on Friday.
Sharma was responding to the Indian Broadcasting Federation's (IBF) allegations that the recent New Tariff Orders (NTO 1 & 2) would severely impact broadcasters' interests and the viability of the pay-TV industry.

“Our own data points that 90 per cent of the people watch only about 50 channels out of the 800-900 channels in the country,’’ Sharma said, adding the provisions of the NTO 2.0 or NTO 1.0  are not against the interests of the industry or unreasonable. Without commenting further as the matter is subjudice in court, the TRAI chairman added that the federation’s statement was “rubbish”.

IBF’s statement ‘rubbish’
TRAI chairman said that IBF’s statement on new tariff order was “rubbish”. “You have approached the court. The Hon'ble court will decide on the issue. We should wait for that decision and accordingly go about it,” he said.

