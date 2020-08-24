SBI introduces pilot doorstep ATM service

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced a new doorstep ATM service which will allow its customers to withdraw cash without having to leave their homes.

According to the bank’s announcement last week, all customers need to do is send a WhatssApp message or make a call to the designated SBI number, and a mobile ATM will reach their location.

However, the service is currently a pilot project offered to SBI customers in Lucknow, with Ajay Kumar Khanna, Chief General Manager, SBI stating that if the project receives good feedback, it will be implemented in other cities too.

An official statement said that this is a move focused in giving some respite to customers who are “maintaining social distancing” during the pandemic. These doorstep banking service include cash pickup, cash delivery, cheque pickup, cheque requisition slip pickup, form 15H pickup, delivery of drafts and KYC documents pickup, among others.