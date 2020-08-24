STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SBI introduces pilot doorstep ATM service

An official statement said that this is a move focused in giving some respite to customers who are “maintaining social distancing” during the pandemic.

Published: 24th August 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India

SBI ATM (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced a new doorstep ATM service which will allow its customers to withdraw cash without having to leave their homes.

According to the bank’s  announcement last week, all customers need to do is send a WhatssApp message or make a call to the designated SBI number, and a mobile ATM will reach their location.

However, the service is currently a pilot project offered to SBI customers in Lucknow, with Ajay Kumar Khanna, Chief General Manager, SBI stating that if the project receives good feedback, it will be implemented in other cities too. 

An official statement said that this is a move focused in giving some respite to customers who are “maintaining social distancing” during the pandemic. These doorstep banking service include cash pickup, cash delivery, cheque pickup, cheque requisition slip pickup, form 15H pickup, delivery of drafts and KYC documents pickup, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SBI ATM SBI
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp