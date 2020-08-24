STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rises over 200 points in early trade, bank stocks take charge

Kotak Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, HDFC duo, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.

Published: 24th August 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Monday, led by gains in financial stocks amid firm cues from global markets.

The BSE index was trading 201.64 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 38,636.36; while the NSE Nifty was up 65.05 points or 0.57 per cent at 11,436.65.

Kotak Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, HDFC duo, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, Titan, Infosys and TCS were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the Sensex closed 214.33 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 38,434.72; while the Nifty rose 59.40 points or 0.53 per cent to close at 11,371.60.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 410.16 crore on a net basis on Friday.

Traders said domestic bourses followed positive trend in global equities.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with significant gains in mid-day deals.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.04 per cent lower at USD 44.91 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NSE BSE Sensex
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp