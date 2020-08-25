STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Banks frauds rise to record high of Rs 1.85 lakh crore in FY20, says RBI

Public sector banks originated 98 per cent of these fraudulent activities, followed by private banks at 18.4 per cent.

RBI

Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a worrying sign, bank frauds have shot up precipitously owing to delay in detection. An unprecedented 8,707 fraud cases of Rs 1 lakh and above were detected in FY20, showed the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) annual report released Tuesday. In value terms, it touched an all-time high of Rs 1.85 lakh crore, a whopping 159 per cent rise from the previous year.

“Frauds have been predominantly occurring in the loan portfolio (advances category), both in terms of number and value. There was a concentration of large value frauds, with the top fifty credit-related frauds constituting 76 per cent of the total amount reported as frauds during 2019-20,” the central bank said in the report. 

Frauds in loans constituted 98.1 per cent of the total frauds at Rs1.82 lakh crore, followed by other segments like cards and internet banking even as this low-value segment saw an increasing trend year-on-year. About Rs 195 crore, totalling 2,678 cases, was lost in frauds related to cards and internet banking in 2019-2020, as against Rs 71 crore (1,866 cases) reported a year ago, according to the RBI data.

Meanwhile, the most shocking data of all was the fact that the average time for fraud over Rs 100 crore to be detected was 63 months! Such is the intensity of the problem that the banking regulator plans to conduct a study on large frauds to recognise the reason behind the delay in identifying them.

It had set up the Advisory Board for Banking Frauds (ABBF) in consultation with the central vigilance commission (CVC). Besides, the EWS mechanism is getting revamped alongside the strengthening of the concurrent audit function, with timely and conclusive forensic audits of borrower accounts under scrutiny.

“A study on the large value frauds with the involvement of select banks, NBFCs, urban-cooperative banks and domain experts will be undertaken for recognising the causes for delay in identifying frauds by supervised entities and suggest measures for early detection and timely mitigation of the risks arising out of frauds,” the RBI said.

Between June 2019 and June 2020, the Enforcement Department imposed a penalty of Rs 38.35 crore on public sector banks and Rs 8.55 crore on private sector banks for non-reporting of frauds, among other reasons.

