STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold declines Rs 557, silver tumbles Rs 1,606

The rupee pared its early gains and settled for the day on a flat note at 74.33 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking muted domestic equities.

Published: 25th August 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices declined by Rs 557 to Rs 52,350 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver prices also tumbled Rs 1,606 to Rs 66,736 per kg from its previous close of Rs 68,342 per kg. In the previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 52,907 per 10 gram.

Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi continued to decline and fell by Rs 557 amid stronger rupee, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee pared its early gains and settled for the day on a flat note at 74.33 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking muted domestic equities.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally higher at USD 1,930 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 26.45 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded steady on weaker dollar and worries over rising virus cases in Asia and Europe. However, positive sentiments over signs of resumption in the US-China trade talks kept upside limited in the prices," Patel added.

Navneet Damani, VP, Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "Gold prices had recouped some of the losses in yesterday's session although it failed to show strength and edged lower. Movement in dollar and hopes for coronavirus treatment is responsible for the volatility in precious metal."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gold Jewellery
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp