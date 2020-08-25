STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government open to more tweaks in Rs 3 lakh crore credit guarantee scheme: Finance Minister

'The (Rs) 3 Lakh Crore scheme is open for professionals now and Government is open to more tweaking, changes if required,' CII tweeted Sitharaman as saying.

Published: 25th August 2020 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government is open to further tweaking the Rs 3 lakh crore credit guarantee scheme for providing collateral-free loans to small businesses.

According to industry association CII, with which the minister had a closed-door meeting, she also said that domestic revenue generation is a concern as sectors like tourism, real estate, hospitality, and airlines have been affected "disproportionately" by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a meeting with the members of CII, Sitharaman said structural reform is a key priority for the government and it will move fast on the Cabinet-cleared disinvestment proposals, including that of banks.

"The (Rs) 3 Lakh Crore scheme is open for professionals now and Government is open to more tweaking, changes if required," CII tweeted Sitharaman as saying.

Earlier this month, the government had widened the scope of the Rs 3-lakh crore credit guarantee scheme by doubling the upper ceiling of loans outstanding to Rs 50 crore and including certain individual loans given to professionals like doctors, lawyers and chartered accountants for business purposes under its ambit, apart from MSMEs.

Till August 20, banks have disbursed more than Rs 1 lakh crore loans under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), which was announced as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package.

The minister further said that every announcement has had a structural reform component with it, and the government is reaching out to industry to understand their concerns.

"Structural reforms (are) key priority for the government, reflected in government announcements to address COVID-19 challenges," Sitharaman said.

On the private investment cycle, she said that in September 2019, the government had reduced corporate tax rate but investments could not happen due to COVID-19.

With post-COVID reset happening, data-driven manufacturing models and newer investments can happen in FinTech, she said.

"Some sectors such as tourism, real estate, hospitality, airlines have been affected disproportionately. Domestic revenue generation is a concern," Sitharaman said, adding the government is working with the Reserve Bank of India to ensure adequate support to banks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID COVID 19 Pandemic
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp