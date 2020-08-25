STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jio launches new packs to watch live IPL matches

Published: 25th August 2020 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Jio

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By UNI

MUMBAI: Telecom major Jio has launched two new special packs for Jio prepaid users, of Rs 499 and Rs 777, which does not offer only live cricket matches, but also the Disney+ Hotsar content at no extra cost.

This season, all the IPL matches will be played in UAE, that too without spectators, and so, the matches will be allowed to watch live only on either TV or mobile phones.

Under the 'Cricket Dhan Dhana Dhan, Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan' offer, Jio prepaid users get one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs399 to provide unlimited cricketing coverage in all its plans.

The new pack of Rs499, is designed especially for Cricket fans.

It offers 1.5 GB data per day for 56 days.

Second new pack is a quarterly plan for Rs777.

It offers 1.5 GB data per day with additional 5GB data for 84 days with Jio to Jio unlimited voice calling and 3,000 minutes for Jio to non-Jio voice calling.

Apart from these two, the other existing plans are of Rs401, a monthly plan and Rs2,599, an annual plan.

For Rs401, Jio users will get 3GB per day data and additional 6GB data with validity of 28 days along with Jio to Jio unlimited voice calling and Jio to Non-Jio 1,000 minutes of voice calling.

The annual plan of Rs2,599 has validity of 365 days.

It offers 2GB per day and additional data of 10GB.

This plan also offers Jio to Jio unlimited voice calling and Jio to Non-Jio 12,000 minutes of voice calling.

Jio also offers data add-on packs for live cricket matches.

To watch live IPL matches, existing Jio prepaid users can go also go for data add-on pack of Rs612.

This pack offers 12 vouchers of 6GB each till the existing plan gets over.

It also offers Jio to Jio unlimited voice calling and Jio to Non-Jio 500 minutes of voice calling.

The other three data add-on packs - Rs1,004 pack that offers 200GB data for 120 days while Rs1,206 pack offers 240 GB data for 180 days and Rs1,208 pack offers 240 GB data for 240 days.

