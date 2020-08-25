STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service

The service also provides customizable voices, fine-tuned auto control, and flexible deployment from cloud to edge, it said.

Published: 25th August 2020 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Microsoft

Microsoft (File photo| AP)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Microsoft India has announced the addition of English (India) and Hindi to its Neural Text to Speech (Neural TTS) service language set, featuring the two languages among the 15 new dialects added to the service enabled with state-of-the-art AI audio quality.

Neural TTS is a part of the Azure Cognitive Services and converts text to lifelike speech for a more natural interface.

The service also provides customizable voices, fine-tuned auto control, and flexible deployment from cloud to edge, it said.

Sundar Srinivasan, General Manager, Microsoft India (R&D) Pvt Ltd,said, "Our text-to-speech services have played a key role in democratizing information reach and empowering people and organizations. Through the inclusion of English (India) and Hindi in Neural TTS, we are demonstrating our continued commitment to refining speech and voice-based services for personal and business use in India." With natural-sounding speech that matches the stress patterns and intonation of human voices, Neural TTS significantly reduces listening fatigue when users are interacting with AI systems.

It makes the service ideal for developing interfaces to communicate with the customers, Microsoft said.

Microsoft's Neural TTS can be used to make interactions with chatbots and virtual assistants more natural and engaging.

It is also being used to convert digital texts such as e-books into audio books and being deployed for in-car navigation systems.

The service enables human-like natural and clear articulation and uses deep neural networks to overcome the limits of traditional text-to-speech systems in matching the patterns of stress and pitch in spoken language.

Neural TTS offers these benefits while maintaining comprehensive privacy and enterprise-grade security through data encryption.

The other new languages introduced are Arabic (Egypt and Saudi Arabia), Danish, Finnish, Catalan, Polish, Dutch, Portuguese, Russian, Thai, Swedish, and Chinese (Cantonese Traditional and Taiwanese Mandarin).

Overall, Microsoft TTS supports 110 voices and over 45 languages and variants, the IT firm said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Microsoft
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp