STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Over three lakh MSMEs have registered on Udyam portal since July: Official

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May had announced Rs 50,000-crore equity infusion through Fund of Funds for MSMEs.

Published: 25th August 2020 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

MSMEs, micro amall and medium enterprises

Representational image (EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 3 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have registered in nearly two months through the new registration process on the 'Udyam' portal, a top official said on Tuesday.

"More than 3 lakh registrations have taken place in the months of July and August and now the speed is going up," Secretary in the MSME Ministry A K Sharma said.

Sharma further emphasised that the process for registration of MSMEs through the government website is "absolutely free" and cautioned the public not to fall prey to fake websites.

"I would also like to caution that we have been hearing that there were many fake websites which have emerged in the market claiming that they would enable the registration process," the Secretary said.

He further said that the Fund of Funds scheme will soon be rolled out.

"The other scheme we are working on is the Fund of Funds scheme, most of the formalities are over and in a very short while we will go to the market and invite private equity funds and venture capital funds," Sharma said at a webinar organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May had announced Rs 50,000-crore equity infusion through Fund of Funds for MSMEs.

For this purpose, a Fund of Funds with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore is to be set up to provide equity funding for MSMEs with growth potential and viability.

The Fund of Funds scheme is intended to help those businesses who are in their nascent and initial stages, where there are almost no prospects to raise funds through the help of professional corporations or venture capitalists.

The scheme proposes to buy up to 15 per cent growth capital in high credit MSMEs.

Regarding the delay in outstanding payments to MSMEs, the Secretary shared that in "May, June and July, thousands of crores of rupees which were pending towards the MSME dues have been paid by government departments and central public sector enterprises".

In May, Sitharaman had also said that MSMEs receivables from the government and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) will be released within 45 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Udyam portal micro small and medium enterprises MSMEs
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp