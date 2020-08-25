TVS Automobile Solutions selects Google Cloud as technology partner

By PTI

CHENNAI: TVS Automobile Solutions Ltd, part of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group has selected Google Cloud as its technology partner to build its digital transformation strategy, a company official said on Tuesday.

Through this partnership, TVS Automobile Solutions Ltd would advance its goal of creating a 'digital ecosystem' empowering thousands of small entrepreneurs across automotive retailers and garages.

"We are excited to join hands with Google Cloud to host and scale this digital platform landscape," TVS Automobile Solutions, managing director, G Srinivasa Raghavan said.

The range of solutions offered include connected vehicles (for passenger cars, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles), diagnostics and predictive service management on cloud, mobility solutions for all stakeholders to address their requirements, Raghavan said in a statement.

TVS Automobile Solutions has migrated its data centre infrastructure and existing public cloud deployments onto Google Cloud to develop the 'platform of platforms' tailored to the needs of the automotive industry, the statement said.

The initiative would bring in vehicle owners, retailers, garages and insurance companies into one digital technology architecture to provide service, parts, roadside assistance and insurance.

According to Raghavan, the initiative would be seen as an accelerator in digitising the global aftermarket landscape.

Google Cloud India, MD, Karan Bajwa said, TVS Automobile Solutions was partnering with Google Cloud to accelerate their digital transformation journey.

"They are unlocking the potential of their business data at scale using machine learning to automate and optimise their supply chain, and leveraging managed services so they can focus their engineering effort on IT-led business initiatives that will pave the path for a strong digital future", he said.

The domestic automotive aftermarket industry was estimated at around USD 10 billion and growing at a CAGR of 7 -10 per cent over the last five years.

The industry has over 40,000 retailers, one lakh garages and thousands of small distributors across the country, the statement said.