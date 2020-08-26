STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Honda launches new Jazz with 'One Touch Electric Sunroof' at Rs 7.50 lakhs

The New Jazz will be available in five colour options – Radiant Red Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic and Golden Brown Metallic.

Published: 26th August 2020 03:40 PM

The all-new Honda Jazz

The all-new Honda Jazz. (PHOTO | Company handout)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Japanese carmaker Honda Cars (HCIL) on Wednesday launched its premium hatchback New Honda Jazz at starting price of Rs 7,49,900 (Ex-showroom). The prices go up to Rs 9,73,900 (Ex-showroom) for the top end CVT Automatic variant. 

Honda's premium hatch will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo and Tata Altroz in the Indian car market.

Honda touted the segment-exclusive 'One Touch Electric Sunroof' as the most striking feature of the New Jazz which, the company feels, will set a new trend among premium hatchbacks.

Gaku Nakanishi, President and CEO, Honda Cars India, said, "This is our fourth launch in the last two months after the resumption of operations in the Unlock phase, including new launches and refreshed versions. We are also ramping up our production and are hopeful that with the improving customer sentiments and festive season already started, we will be able to cater to the demand of our customers."
 
The New Jazz is powered by Honda's BS-6 compliant 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine in both Manual and 7-speed CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) variants. 

ALSO READ | Honda City review: The 'city' of joy

The engine delivers a maximum power of 90PS@6000 rpm and a torque of 110 Nm@4800 rpm. It has been mated with Honda’s 5-speed Manual transmission delivering a fuel efficiency of 16.6 km/L as per test data. 

The automatic variant of the New Jazz comes with Honda's advanced CVT technology from Earth Dreams Technology Series and offers a fuel economy of 17.1 km/L. The CVT variants of the Jazz are the most popular variants and accounted for almost 70 per cent of total Jazz sales in the market last year.

With the addition of ZX grade, the New Jazz will now be available in three feature-packed grades - V, VX and ZX in Petrol in both Manual and CVT variants. 

The New Jazz will be available in five colour options – Radiant Red Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic and Golden Brown Metallic.

