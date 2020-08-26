Infosys launches AI-driven solution to automate helpdesk operations

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT services major Infosys on Wednesday announced the launch of its AI-driven 'Cognitive Email Workbench' solution that gives enterprises the ability to augment query management and scale their helpdesk operations.

Infosys leveraged its partnership with Blue Prism, a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) provider and a strategic partner to develop the solution that promises to significantly enhance productivity and customer satisfaction.

Infosys and Blue Prism had joined hands in 2017 to help enterprises drive intelligent automation capabilities across multiple industries.

Infosys Cognitive Email Workbench is an AI-based assisted automation solution that allows clients to eliminate manual resolution and build near-touchless contact centres, a statement said.

It combines the intelligence of AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP), with Blue Prism's intelligent automation platform and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) capabilities.

It also adds skills critical for enabling assisted and unassisted e-mail responses, thereby giving customer helpdesks the flexibility to focus on requests actually requiring manual intervention.

Working with our clients, we are noticing two dominant trends  the need for them to be resilient to effectively address real-world problems; and accelerated intelligent automation adoption to leverage actionable insights.

we are launching a solution that addresses both these imperatives while enabling enterprises to pro-actively and efficiently address their customer and partner queries," Infosys Senior Vice President, Service Offering Head - ECS, AI and Automation, Balakrishna D R said.

He added that with Blue Prism, the companies will continue to launch industry-relevant intelligent automation solutions.

In a separate statement, EdgeVerve Systems - a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys - said it has recently launched Nia DocAI  v 2.

1, its document extraction, processing, and comprehension platform.

Nia DocAI, an offering of Infosys Nia, leverages advanced AI technologies, including computer vision and NLP, to assist customers across industries extract and consume information from complex enterprise documents, thus accelerating business outcomes, it said.

Nia DocAI is an enterprise-grade platform that focuses on ease of use, enterprise-scale, security, flexible deployment and more.

It will enable enterprises to unlock entrenched business value hidden in unstructured documents, it added.