STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Paytm in expansion mode, to hire over 1,000 in various roles

Paytm said it is also bringing in over 50 senior-level executives in Vice President and above roles to bolster its leadership.

Published: 26th August 2020 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. (Photo: File / PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Setting the stage for a major expansion amid the pandemic, leading digital payments service Paytm on Wednesday said it is in the process of hiring over 1,000 engineers, data scientists, financial analysts among other positions for tech and non-tech roles.

Paytm in April announced to hire over 500 people for multiple roles, aside from continued hiring in product and technology and the current move is to ramp up recruitments for expanding its financial and wealth management services.

Other than tech and non-tech hires to fill positions across its operations in New Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai and Bengaluru, Paytm said it is also bringing in over 50 senior-level executives in Vice President and above roles to bolster its leadership.

"We are building India's largest consumer internet and financial technology platform that requires more talent," Narender Yadav, Vice President Paytm, said in a statement.

"This year, we are aiming to add additional 1,000 colleagues to our different business verticals to build and scale the innovative products for the masses."

Paytm said it continued with interviews as well as inductions of new joinees even during the lockdown.

From April 2019 to date, the company said that while around 20 senior executives exited Paytm, over 140 have been hired for leadership roles in vice-president and above positions.

The company recently also announced the setting up of its largest campus in Noida, Uttar Pradesh to accommodate its growing team.

The 5,000-seater office is spread across 5.5 lakh square feet of space comprising 21 floors.

In April, Paytm announced to offer Rs 250 crore in ESOPs to high-performing employees and new hires this year.

Witnessing rapid growth in its financial services vertical, Paytm said it will hire over 500 people for multiple roles, aside from continued hiring in product and technology.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Paytm Paytm expansion
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp