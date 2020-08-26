STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samsung Galaxy M31s back on Amazon from August 27

The device will be available for Rs 19,499 for the 6GB/128GB memory variant and Rs 21,499 for the 8GB/128GB memory variant in two colours - mirage blue and mirage black.

NEW DELHI: Samsung on Wednesday said its popular Galaxy M31s smartphone will be back in stock on Amazon.in from August 27.

"Even prior to its launch, Galaxy M31s had emerged as one of the most anticipated smartphones in India, with over 4.5 million 'Notify Me' requests on Amazon.in," the company said in a statement.

The device sports a sAMOLED Infinity O display, a powerful Quad camera with new sensor (IMX 682), 25W in-box fast charger, reverse charging and premium gradient design.

Galaxy M31s has a 64MP quad-camera setup. The device offers 4K video recording capabilities and supports hyperlapse, slow-mo and super-steady modes.

In addition, Galaxy M31s has a dedicated night mode for great low light photography.

The 32MP front camera also supports 4K video recording and slow-mo selfies.

 

