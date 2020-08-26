STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sensex surges 230 points on fag-end buying; RIL climbs over 2 per cent

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 6 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto and HCL Tech.

Published: 26th August 2020



By PTI

MUMBAI: Rising for the fourth consecutive session, BSE benchmark Sensex surged 230 points on Wednesday following gains in Reliance Industries, Infosys and Kotak Bank amid persistent foreign fund inflows.

After touching a high of 39,111.55 during the day, the BSE Sensex ended 230.04 points or 0.59 per cent higher at 39,073.92. The NSE Nifty advanced 77.35 points or 0.67 per cent to finish at 11,549.60.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 6 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto and HCL Tech.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Maruti and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

Traders said a rally in index majors Reliance Industries and Infosys lifted benchmarks at the fag-end of the session.

Largely positive cues from the global markets and persistent foreign fund inflows too buoyed market sentiment, they added.

Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth a net Rs 1,481.20 crore on Tuesday, exchange data showed. Bourses in Hong Kong and Seoul ended with gains, while Shanghai and Tokyo closed lower.

In Europe, stock exchanges in Paris and Frankfurt were trading on a positive note in early deals, while London witnessed losses. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.13 per cent higher at USD 46.23 per barrel.

