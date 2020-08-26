STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Tata Starbucks will emerge stronger from COVID-19, to expand presence: TCPL MD & CEO

Tata Starbucks has launched its first drive-thru store in India at the Ambala Chandigarh Expressway in Zirkapur.

Published: 26th August 2020 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Starbucks

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Starbucks will increase the number of coffee outlets across India and the business will emerge "much stronger" from the coronavirus pandemic as consumers gravitate towards more trusted brands, according to Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL).

A 50:50 joint venture between TCPL and Starbucks Corporation, Tata Starbucks, has so far reopened around 60 per cent of its stores in India after the lifting of lockdown even as it opened two stores- one in Delhi and one in Mumbai - operated entirely by women, as part of its commitment to create more opportunities for women and empower them.

"Tata Starbucks is a business on a very strong footing, having delivered very strong growth and great financial improvement year on the year prior to the disruptions due to COVID-19, and we remain focused on expanding its presence further," TCPL Managing Director & CEO Sunil D'Souza told PTI.

"While the business has been impacted by COVID, around 60 per cent of stores have now reopened. Alternative channels such as delivery and takeaway have been strengthened to serve consumers effectively." D'Souza said the coffee chain will only emerge stronger from the health crisis as it focuses on strengthening relationship with its customers.

"We also remain focused on continuing to build equity with our customer base, engaging them through the digital media, including hosting virtual coffee tasting competitions, running virtual challenges etc and remain confident that the business will emerge much stronger from this pandemic, especially as consumers gravitate to more trusted brands," he said.

Tata Starbucks operates 191 stores across 12 cities in the country and employs over 2,000 people. Last fiscal, TCPL had invested Rs 53 crore in the JV, taking the total investment to Rs 288.80 crore and added 39 new stores.

"Our joint venture with Starbucks Corporation reflected a growth of 21 per cent for the year due to sales growth in stores coupled with store expansion," TCPL had said in its annual report for 2019-20.

This month, Tata Starbucks had announced, two of its stores to be operated entirely by the women staffs, as part of its ongoing commitment to promote an inclusive and diverse workforce by empowering women leaders.

Tata Starbucks has also launched its first drive-thru store in India at the Ambala Chandigarh Expressway in Zirkapur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tata Starbucks COVID COVID 19 Coronavirus Lockdown Pandemic
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp