STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

A year later, depositors of PMC bank continue to struggle

After consumers moved the court, on May 28, the court had asked the Centre, the RBI and PMC to solve the difficulties faced by the depositors and requested raising the withdrawal limit.

Published: 27th August 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

PMC Bank (Photo | PTI)

PMC Bank depositors protesting outside RBI. (File| PTI)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Come September, it will be one year since the RBI imposed a withdrawal limit on scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank. However, it’s 90,000 odd depositors are still running from pillar to post to avail their hard earned money amidst the pandemic. 

Kirit Shah, a businessman based in Malad was infected with Covid-19. After spending 15 days in hospital for treatment in July, he was given a bill of Rs 7 lakh. But despite having Rs 4 crore deposited in the PMC Bank, he had to beg his relatives for help as bank allowed him only Rs 4 lakh. 

He is among thousands of depositors who had to face humiliation and borrow from private lenders, amids job loss, closed business, and the lockdown despite their life’s savings stuck for no fault of theirs. And despite the huge protest, neither the Centre not the central bank seem to be in a hurry. What has angered the depositors is the swiftness which both showed in the resolution of Yes Bank, while leaving PMC depositors on their own.

After consumers moved the court, on May 28, the court had asked the Centre, the RBI and PMC Bank to solve the difficulties faced by the depositors during pandemic and requested raising the withdrawal limit.  
However, the RBI told the Delhi High Court that it would not be possible to do so currently beyond the Rs 1 lakh. 

The reason it cited was lack of liquidity as against a total deposit liability of  Rs 10,000 crore as on March 26, 2020, liquid assets available with the PMC bank were to the tune of Rs 2,955.73 crore which is “grossly insufficient” to fully pay all its depositors. Meanwhile, the has  not been much action from the finance ministry either. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RBI PMC PMC Bank
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp