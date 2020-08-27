STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee gains 40 paise; touches 73.90 against dollar after RBI Governor comments

'Extreme risk aversion can be self-defeating, banks will not be able to win their bread,' Das said, amid reports of a slowdown in credit growth in the system.

Published: 27th August 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Rupees

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee gained sharply in afternoon trade and touched 73.90 against the US dollar on Thursday after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank has not exhausted its ammunition to deal with the current situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rupee rose 40 paise from its closing level of 74.30 on Wednesday. In morning trade on Thursday, it had touched 74.36 against the American currency.

Speaking at a webinar organised by financial daily Business Standard, Das said that rather than becoming averse to lending, banks have to improve their risk management and governance frameworks, and also build sufficient resilience.

"Extreme risk aversion can be self-defeating, banks will not be able to win their bread," Das said, amid reports of a slowdown in credit growth in the system.

He also said the central bank has not exhausted its ammunition, whether on rate cuts or other policy actions, to deal with the current situation due to the pandemic.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.08 per cent to 92.93.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 173.06 points higher at 39,246.98 and broader NSE Nifty rose 46.85 points to 11,596.45.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,581.31 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.18 per cent to USD 45.72 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee US Dollar RBI Reserve Bank of India Governor
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp