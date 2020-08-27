STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Telcos eyeing share of lucrative cloud, data center market: Report

India is turning out to be one of the favorite markets for the cloud ecosystem -- Software-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, and Infrastructure-as-a-Service.

Published: 27th August 2020 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After competing on mobile services battleground, telecom companies such as Jio and Bharti are keen to get a slice of the lucrative cloud and data center (DC) market, where they have partnered with global players and are looking to offer value-add services, according to a report.

India is turning out to be one of the favorite markets for the cloud ecosystem -- Software-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, and Infrastructure-as-a-Service -- given big talent pool, cost arbitrage and the nascent domestic market, said the report by BofA Securities titled `Telco wars: Now to Cloud/DCs'.

"Telcos Jio/Bharti have partnered with Microsoft (MS)/Amazon (respectively).

While the focus of the two partnerships is different as both telcos offer connectivity to enterprise, they are looking to offer value-add services like data center, cyber security etc through these tie-ups," it said.

Indian businesses are increasingly adopting cloud computing services and COVID-19 is accelerating this adoption.

Like most markets, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are aggressively competing with each other to win cloud customers in India, it said.

Simply put, Cloud computing is providing storage and computational power to consumers/businesses from remote data centers via the internet.

"After competing on the mobile front, telcos Jio and Bharti are keen to get a pie of the lucrative Cloud/DC market and have tied-up with Azure/AWS (Amazon Web Services) respectively," BofA Securities note said.

Jio's partnership is exclusively to target the SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) and Bharti's partnership focuses on co-creating India specific customised products for Indian enterprises, it said.

"Both have big ambitions in DC expansion," the report said and cited the recent move by Bharti Airtel to sell about 25 per cent stake in its data centre business, Nxtra, to Carlyle Group.

The ensuing data protection bill may act as a catalyst as it would lead to storing data of Indians in the country by the foreign companies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
telcos cloud market data center market
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Supreme Court allows states to make quota within quota for SC/ST
New, unique clusters of Type-2 diabetes found among Indians
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Students want JEE, NEET conducted at all cost, says Centre
Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)
Universities can't promote students sans final year exams by Sept 30: SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp