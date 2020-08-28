STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Digital lending takes a hit as loan disbursals plunge amid coronavirus pandemic

Abhishek Chauhan, Head of Consulting, India at Redseer said that  the loan book of the  99 per cent of India’s digital lenders comes from MSMEs.

Published: 28th August 2020 11:10 AM

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s digital lending sector has taken a significant hit due to the pandemic with loan disbursals of the top three companies reduced by 90 per cent from $104 million to $15 million during the March-May period, a report  by market research firm Redseer said. 

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) have also doubled, from 2-4 per cent in FY20 to 5-8 per cent now. Nearly 20-50 per cent of these firms’ customers  have availed the moratorium offered by the RBI, the survey found. 

Abhishek Chauhan, Head of Consulting, India at Redseer said that  the loan book of the  99 per cent of India’s digital lenders comes from MSMEs. Since 30% of these businesses had to shut down   due to the pandemic, loan disbursals were also impacted.

According to recent RBI estimates, there is a $331 billion credit gap between the capital requirements of MSMes and formal credit supply. Industry experts say that digital lenders could fill this void and target enterprises which had no credit acess earlier.

“Our estimates suggest that the digital lenders can target nearly 20 million MSMEs by FY22 for loan disbursals and tap into a huge $300 billion unorganised lending opportunity,” Chauhan said. 

