Dissatisfied with the outcome of the GST Council meeting: Congress

'The Centre should activate the dispute resolution mechanism in the GST Council so that states have legal recourse to what they do not agree upon,' said Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal.

Published: 28th August 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI:  Accusing the Centre of adopting a majoritarian approach and thrusting solutions on states, the Congress on Thursday said it was dissatisfied with the outcome of the GST Council meeting. 

On Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s proposal that the states should borrow to make for the losses on account of non-payment of GST compensation, finance ministers from the Congress-ruled states said it should not be forced on them as they would have to discuss the proposal with their respective Cabinets and legislatures. 

“We are not happy at the outcome. But, we have no choice. I appeal to the Centre that if some states are not agreeable to their proposals, they should not force the solutions on states. The Centre should activate the dispute resolution mechanism in the GST Council so that states have legal recourse to what they do not agree upon,” said Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal.

He said the meeting did not take place in a very cordial atmosphere as there is a trust deficit. “The Attorney General’s comments were read out to communicate that the Centre had no legal commitment in the matter. We wonder why the AG’s views were not circulated to us,” Badal asserted Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said it is unfortunate the Centre was not helping the revenue-starved states by honouring its commitment to pay them GST compensation at 14 per cent.

He further said that there is a serious flaw in the GST Act as producing states are losing and consuming states are at an advantage under the present GST regime. Chhattisgarh Finance Minister T S Singh Deo said there is a sad state of affairs in the GST Council as it is increasingly yielding to majoritarianism instead of being consensual and that any dissenting voice was being heard and redressal but no longer.

Similarly, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government reasserted strongly that the Centre has deprived Rajasthan of the GST compensation for the last five months. 

