Hornet 2.0 boosts Honda’s premium market heft

Japanese two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday made its entry into the 180-200 cc motorcycle segment of India’s fast growing premium market.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Japanese two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday made its entry into the 180-200 cc motorcycle segment of India’s fast growing premium market. Honda’s bet is the Hornet 2.0, which is expected to help Honda strengthen its presence in the segment and serve as a base ahead of its other planned launches in the premium segment later this year. 

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO at HMSI said, “Hornet 2.0 is set to create a new benchmark among the young motorcycle enthusiasts. It is the beginning of Honda’s new era of portfolio expansion catering to a wide range of customers in India”.

Last year, HMSI had set up a new subsidiary to launch its super premium vehicles in India. According to Ogata, Honda is looking to bring new products from its developed market to India this year. The bikemaker is also gearing up for a robust festive season amidst the Covid-19 pandemic which has hit the automobile segment particularly hard. 

“There is some pent up demand and we continue to see rising presence for personal mobility over public transport. Two-wheelers have emerged as a preference choice for many,” YS Guleria, director, sales and marketing, HMSI said. The new Hornet 2.0 is priced at Rs 1,26,345. Bookings for the model have already started and deliveries are expected to start by the first week of September. 

