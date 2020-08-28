STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India placed 72nd on global list with average monthly wage of Rs 32,800: Report

Switzerland, where the average wage converted into rupees amounts to Rs 4,49,000 (USD 5,989), topped the ranking, while in Cuba the average wage is the lowest at Rs 2,700 (USD 36).

Published: 28th August 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

money, currency, counting, economy, revenue deficit,

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has been ranked a lowly 72nd among 106 countries in terms of the average wage per month, while Switzerland topped the chart, according to a global ranking of average wages prepared by Picodi.com. With an average monthly wage of Rs 32,800 (USD 437), India has been ranked a lowly 72nd among 106 countries surveyed by Picodi.com, an international e-commerce platform which provides discount coupons.

Switzerland, where the average wage converted into rupees amounts to Rs 4,49,000 (USD 5,989), topped the ranking, while in Cuba the average wage is the lowest at Rs 2,700 (USD 36), it said. Switzerland was followed by Luxembourg and the United States, whose citizens on an average earn Rs 3,00,900 (USD 4,014) and Rs 2,64,900 (USD 3,534), respectively.

Others in the top ten list include Denmark (USD 3,515), Singapore (USD 3,414), Australia (USD 3,333), Qatar (USD 3,232), Norway (USD 3,174), Hong Kong (USD 3,024) and Iceland (USD 2,844). India, with the average wage of Rs 32,800, outranked countries such as Kazakhstan (Rs 32,700), Brazil (Rs 26,000), or Egypt (Rs 16,400), the report said.

Picodi.com analysis team looked into earnings in countries around the world and created a global ranking of average wages. The average wages after taxes come from the website numbeo.com and local currencies were converted at the average Google Finance rate for August 2020, the report said.

Cuba, Uganda and Nigeria, close the ranking with wages between Rs 2,700 and Rs 13,800. When it comes to Asian countries, India ended up in the second part of the ranking (10th out of 16). It was outrun by countries such as South Korea (Rs 1,72,900), China (Rs 72,100), Malaysia (Rs 62,700), or Thailand (Rs 46,400).

Following were Vietnam (Rs 30,200), Philippines (Rs 23,100), Indonesia (Rs 22,900), and Pakistan (Rs 15,700). The ultimate leaders among Asian countries were Singapore, Australia, and Hong Kong — the only countries with average wages higher than Rs 2,00,000, the report said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
average wage per month
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp