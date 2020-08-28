K Premnarayen given Agencies Association of India's highest award

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) announced that the industry body’s Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2020 will be conferred upon Krishan Premnarayen, Senior Partner of Prem Associates Advertising and Marketing.

Premnarayen, who is being honoured with the AAAI’s highest award, was the youngest president of the association when he took the helm in 1988, just 36 years of age. According to an AAAI statement, he has devoted substantial time and energy towards reviving the relevance of the industry body as a source of support for member agencies and as a strong representative which could interact with other industry and government bodies.

“It was during his tenure that it started getting due recognition from the Government. Due to his efforts, I&B Ministry, Doordarshan, AIR etc. started inviting AAAI to work with them on several issues like Accreditation, Credit etc. Under his Presidency, AAAI introduced the concept of Creative Seminars and Workshops,” the association said.

Premnarayen continued to chair the key AAAI-Government Relationship Committee on vital issues. He also served as Chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulation and Chairman of the National Readership Survey Council.