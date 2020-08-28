STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SBI gets global recognition for HR initiative 'Nayi Disha'

The bank has won three Brandon Hall Excellence Awards, also known as the Academy Awards of Learning & Development, SBI claimed in a statement.

Published: 28th August 2020 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it has got global recognition for its HR initiative ''Nayi Disha'' which over the course of 1.5 years has touched more than 2.40 lakh employees.

The bank has won three Brandon Hall Excellence Awards, also known as the Academy Awards of Learning & Development, SBI claimed in a statement.

It recognizes the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools to achieve measurable results, it said.

Through Nayi Disha, SBI appreciated the workforce for its commitment towards customer service excellence while serving with the same rigour in even the remotest corners of the country, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said.

"Our belief that Nayi Disha will infuse a fresh sense of optimism amongst our valuable employees, has been proven right, and we will endeavour to engage our human capital in best possible manner at all times," he said.

SBI has won these awards in three categories viz. Best Learning Program supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy, Best Use of Blended Learning and Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program, it said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
State Bank of India HR Initiative Nayi Disha
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp