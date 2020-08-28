STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
States stare at Rs 2.35 lakh crore GST revenue blackhole

Centre gives two options for States to meet revenue shortfall, offers to arrange borrowing from RBI at ‘reasonable rates’; FM terms economic distress ‘Act of God’

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo|EPS/ Shekhar Yadav)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Facing heat from States over non-payment of GST compensation, the Centre on Thursday said Union government is also affected by the shortfall in GST collections. AT the GST Council meeting, the Centre told states that the coronavirus-induced lockdown has severely impacted mop-up, leaving a gap of Rs 2.35 lakh crore for the Centre to compensate states this year.

“As per the Centre’s calculation, the compensation requirement by states in the current fiscal would be Rs 3 lakh crore, of which Rs 65,000 crore is expected to be met from the cess levied in the GST regime. Hence, the total shortfall is estimated at Rs 2.35 lakh crore,”said Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan. 

Calling the pandemic an Act of God, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Centre has less headroom to meet the gap. The Union government can also not dip into the Consolidated Fund of India to pay off states, she said referring to the Attorney General’s advice. “The A-G’s clear opinion was that the compensation gap cannot be met from the Consolidated Fund of India. He suggested the compensation cess levy can be extended beyond five years to meet the shortfall.” Briefing reporters, the finance minister said two options were suggested in the meeting. 

The first option is a special window for the states, in consultation with the RBI, to borrow Rs 97,000 crore at a reasonable interest rate. The amount can be repaid by 2022 from the cess collection. The second one is to borrow the entire Rs 2.35 lakh crore shortfall under the special window. The finance minister disclosed that states have asked for a detailed draft of the two options and sought a week’s time to study both options and come back to meet again. 

Sitharaman said the options are only for this year.  The situation will be reviewed in April next year to decide the future course of action. Meanwhile, experts warn the revenue shortfall will be steeper than the government’s estimate. 

According to Jayanta Roy, group head, corporate sector ratings at ICRA, SGST collections are likely to fall 21% to Rs 4,01,100 crore in FY21 from Rs 5,05,800 crore in FY20, which will push compensation amount above Rs 2.35 lakh crore. “With the aggregate protected revenues of the states being estimated by ICRA at Rs 7,65,000 crfor FY21, the GST compensation requirement appears set to more than double to Rs 3,639 billion (Rs 3,63,900 cr) for the current fiscal from Rs 1,653 billion in FY20,” he said. 

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, who represented the State in the GST Council meeting on Thursday, urged the Centre to disburse Rs 12,258.94 crore pending GST compensation. Jayakumar also asked the Centre to release the pending IGST dues of Rs 4,073 cr 

Karnataka

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who represented the State in the GST Council, said the State had achieved 71.61% GST collections despite the pandemic and urged the Council to pay compensation of Rs 13,764 crore for the past four months

Andhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said, States have more commitments towards public expenditure and asked the Centre to fulfil its commitment made during the introduction of GST of compensating the revenue loss to States

Telangana

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao demanded the Centre release GST compensation dues of Rs 5,420 cr and IGST dues of Rs 2,700 cr to Telangana immediately. The state’s contribution to GST Cess was Rs 18,082 cr. The State has received Rs 3,223 crore as GST compensation

Kerala

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said the bifurcation of compensation amount as ‘normal’ and ‘due to Covid-19’ is not lawful. He said the Centre should borrow the entire sum and distribute among states, as it can easily mobilise funds at a lesser interest rate than states

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand state agriculture minister Subodh Uniyal said in the GST Council that the state awaits Rs 2,000 crore as GST compensation. “We are ready to comply with the Centre’s directions and there is no issue of increasing the GST compensation years from five to 10 years,” he added

Jharkhand

Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon said the State’s financial condition is really bad. Oraon suggested the Centre get loan from RBI and make the funds available to the states, so that the repayment of loans will be done by the Centre without putting any burden on States

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Electricity and PHED Minister B D Kalla demanded immediate release of GST dues of Rs 6,990 crore to the State. “The economy is crippled due to the protracted lockdown. Our revenues will take a long time to recover. We demand immediate release of our share,” he said

West Bengal

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said the Centre must pay the compensation from different cesses that it collects. Mitra said, “In case of a shortfall, it is the responsibility of the Centre to explore resources for compensating the states,” he added

