STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Financial experts express mixed feelings on RBI's restructuring package

According to experts, the tourism and hospitality sectors are expected to bounce back in the third or fourth quarter of the current fiscal.

Published: 29th August 2020 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Reserve Bank of India (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The loan restructuring package announced by the Reserve Bank of India evoked mixed reactions from experts in the financial sector, as some found it helpful for the tourism industry, while others described the guidelines of the scheme as "restrictive" to the NBFCs.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India MD and CEO Anirban Chakraborty said hotels and the hospitality sector are under the MSME segment in the loan restructuring framework of RBI. The emergency credit line extended to the borrowers is a good measure to help the sector sustain for the next two years, he said at a webinar organised by Enqube Collaborations on Friday.

Chakraborty said 70 per cent of TFCI's portfolio is with the MSME sector and this credit line with the government guarantee will help the industry. According to him, tourism and hospitality, one of the worst-hit sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to bounce back in the third or fourth quarter of the current fiscal.

Srei Infrastructure Finance vice chairman Sunil Kanoria said the RBI restructuring package is somewhat "restrictive and not a workable solution". "I have a contrarian view of the RBI guidelines. These are restrictive and not workable. The guidelines should have been left to the lenders and borrowers, which would have been better," he said.

Regarding the NBFCs, Kanoria said this sector is deprived of availing of the moratorium on repayments of loans taken from the banks. "Though we are extending the moratorium to our customers, we are not getting the same benefit from banks so there is a mismatch on the liability side," he added.

Union Bank of India executive director B Mishra said that COVID-19 has led to behavioural changes on the part of the government, regulator, bankers and borrowers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tourism Finance Corporation Anirban Chakraborty RBI RBI restructuring package Union Bank of India
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)
RIP Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' star dies of cancer aged 43
A health worker in personal protective equipment PPE collects swab sample of a man for a COVID-19 test (Photo | PTI)
Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have higher viral load, finds CDFD study
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp