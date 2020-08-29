Hands tied, states unable to tick borrowing option

Anuradha Shukla By

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s suggestion in the GST Council meeting on Thursday that states borrow from the Reserve Bank of India to make up for revenue shortfall will not be viable for states. This is because most states are already reeling under high debt as well as fiscal deficit. Under existing rules, states can’t borrow more than 3.5% of their GDP.

The Union finance ministry has given the option to state governments to borrow as much as Rs 2.35 lakh crore from RBI. However, as borrowing is guided by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, it will need some regulatory changes.

“There is restriction on the amount they can borrow, which is set at 3% of their GDP and then it was extended to 3.5% during the pandemic. Now, the additional debt will be added to their limit, which will restrict their borrowing capacity for other purposes,” a senior finance ministry official said.

States rely on three sources to finance their expenditure — own resources, transfers from the Centre, and borrowings. After GST, dependence on own resources and tax collections shank and, as a result, borrowing shot up.

In the current financial year, the gross borrowings of the Centre and states increased to Rs 21.6 lakh crore, while net borrowings stood at Rs 18.9 lakh crore.

As of July this year, the combined market borrowings of the Centre and states were almost 77% more than the corresponding period a year ago.

Revenue shortfall, no transfer from the Centre and inability to borrow will force states to cut their planned expenditure, say experts.

According to Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser at State Bank of India, states have certain limitations on borrowing. Citing Article 293 (3) of the Indian Constitution, he said a state can’t raise borrowings without the Centre’s consent if it has any loan outstanding which is repayable to the Government of India. Also, unlike the Centre, states cannot directly borrow from external sources.

“The Centre plays the role of an intermediary in the transfer of external borrowings to states,” Ghosh added.