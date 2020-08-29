STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian pharma sector sales to rise after cost cuts support margins in pandemic-hit Q1 2020

Travel restrictions to contain the pandemic reduced the number of doctor visits and hospitals prioritised COVID-19 treatment over other elective procedures.

Published: 29th August 2020 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Pharma

For representational purposes

By Sesa Sen 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a robust performance in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year (Q1 FY21), profits in the pharmaceutical sector may take a hit in the days to come with increased competition and a likely moderation in prices.

Segments such as the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) — the key ingredient in medicines — saw its revenue grow 31 per cent year-on-year and 18 per cent sequentially during the quarter under review.

This was largely of higher pricing opportunities, lower operating expenses and export business as drug companies, domestic and global, started scouting for non-Chinese sources for raw materials, following COVID-19.

Most analysts, however, expect this growth in the API business to taper off as companies normalise their buying patterns. "The restricted movement of medical representatives and other cost savings in terms of manpower rationalisation, due to the lockdown led to the operating expenses declining 8 per cent y-o-y and 19 per cent q-o-q in the quarter, aiding profitability. However, the sudden demand that had led to prices of some APIs' increasing significantly is likely to normalise as the unlock phase gains momentum globally and in India and companies may not be able to sustain their healthy operating performance," said Krishnanath Munde, senior pharma analyst and associate director at India Ratings & Reseach.

After a brief lull in March and April, exports in May were up by a stronger 17.3 per cent backed by easing lockdown restrictions and demand for antivirals and antibiotics for treatment of COVID-19. The industry, however, will continue to see steady demand from the domestic as well as international markets.

During the lockdown period, demand from segments like women healthcare, dermatology and orthopaedic were impacted as treatment for such ailments were kept on hold, while demand for antibiotics, cold and cough gained traction in the domestic market.

"With relief in various restrictions in place, the industry is expected to see pent up demand for treatments that were postponed which will support the demand for drugs," brokerage firm Care Ratings said in note.

Drug ban hits exports

Imposition of export ban on 26 drugs by the government led to a substantial 22.8 per cent fall in pharma
outbound shipments in the March, according to official data.

Had it not been for this, the exports would have grown by a higher 11.7 per cent during FY20, says analysts at Care Ratings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fitch Ratings Indian pharmaceutical companies COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)
RIP Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' star dies of cancer aged 43
A health worker in personal protective equipment PPE collects swab sample of a man for a COVID-19 test (Photo | PTI)
Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have higher viral load, finds CDFD study
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp