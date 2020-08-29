STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Software firm Salesforce cuts 1,000 jobs despite a strong quarter

Although the software firm has a majority of its workforce based in the US, its employees in the Asia Pacific region including India will also be impacted as a result of the move.

Published: 29th August 2020 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff (Photo| Twitter/ @Benioff)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Global enterprise software firm, Salesforce has announced layoffs which will impact 1,000 roles globally even as the company posted the strongest quarterly results of USD 5 billion on Tuesday. The California-based company said that it will retrench 1.9 per cent of the 54,000 workforce globally.

Although the software firm has a majority of its workforce based in the US, its employees in the Asia Pacific region including India will also be impacted as a result of the move, said a company spokesperson.

"We are reallocating resources to position the company for continued growth. This includes continuing to hire and redirecting some employees to fuel our strategic areas, and eliminating some positions that no longer map to our business priorities. For affected employees, we are helping them find the next step in their careers, whether within our company or a new opportunity," Salesforce India’s spokesperson told The New Indian Express in an emailed response.

Earlier in March this year, Salesforce appointed former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya as the chief executive of its India division. The company had also announced to hire 3,000 in India, one of the fastest growing markets for its various cloud infrastructure services.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent work-from-home culture gaining ground, the demand for digital transformation has spiked, shooting up revenues of cloud service providers. Salesforce, on the back of its flagship customer relationship management (CRM) model being used by subscribers, reported an annual revenue of USD 19 billion.

Broken promise

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said in a tweet in March, 2020 that the software giant will not conduct
any significant layoffs and will continue to pay its hourly workers even as offices remain closed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Salesforce Salesforce layoffs Salesforce jobs
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)
RIP Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' star dies of cancer aged 43
A health worker in personal protective equipment PPE collects swab sample of a man for a COVID-19 test (Photo | PTI)
Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have higher viral load, finds CDFD study
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp