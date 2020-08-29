Spinning industry seeks end to anti-dumping duty on Viscose Staple fibre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The domestic textile spinning mills industry on Friday urged the Centre to do away with the anti-dumping duty on Viscose Staple fibre (VSF), which was imposed a decade ago. The mills in the region have alleged that VSF is produced by a single manufacturer in the country and is sold at prices much higher than global rates, hurting mostly the small businesses.

Besides, production of the raw material in the country is not enough to meet the needs. "The removal of the duty will help a big section of the MSMEs in their growth and will create a level playing for the entire textile value chain," said Southern India Mills Association chairman Ashwin Chandran.

VSF is a major input in the manufacture of fabrics made of poly-viscose and 100 per cent viscose yarn. Seeking removal of the duty, he said, man-made fibre (MMF) products account for 20 per cent of the total Textile and Clothing (T&C) exports, whereas, in China and other exporting countries it is 80 per cent.

According to the association, India is not able to make any progress in MMF T&C exports despite being the world’s second largest producer of MMF due to price disadvantage. Removing the duty will make the entire Indian VSF textile value chain globally competitive and boost exports, Chandran said.