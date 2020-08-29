STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Spinning industry seeks end to anti-dumping duty on Viscose Staple fibre

The domestic textile spinning mills industry on Friday urged the Centre to do away with the anti-dumping duty on Viscose Staple fibre (VSF), which was imposed a decade ago.

Published: 29th August 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Spinning industry, Fibre

Representational image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The domestic textile spinning mills industry on Friday urged the Centre to do away with the anti-dumping duty on Viscose Staple fibre (VSF), which was imposed a decade ago. The mills in the region have alleged that VSF is produced by a single manufacturer in the country and is sold at prices much higher than global rates, hurting mostly the small businesses.

Besides, production of the raw material in the country is not enough to meet the needs. "The removal of the duty will help a big section of the MSMEs in their growth and will create a level playing for the entire textile value chain," said Southern India Mills Association chairman Ashwin Chandran.

VSF is a major input in the manufacture of fabrics made of poly-viscose and 100 per cent viscose yarn. Seeking removal of the duty, he said, man-made fibre (MMF) products account for 20 per cent of the total Textile and Clothing (T&C) exports, whereas, in China and other exporting countries it is 80 per cent.

According to the association, India is not able to make any progress in MMF T&C exports despite being the world’s second largest producer of MMF due to price disadvantage. Removing the duty will make the entire Indian VSF textile value chain globally competitive and boost exports, Chandran said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Southern India Mills Association Viscose Staple fibre Textile industry
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)
RIP Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' star dies of cancer aged 43
A health worker in personal protective equipment PPE collects swab sample of a man for a COVID-19 test (Photo | PTI)
Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have higher viral load, finds CDFD study
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp