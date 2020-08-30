STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Finance Ministry offers easy loans for low-cost homes under 'Affordable Rental Housing Complex'

The move will help in getting more investment for the projects and will help these projects to secure long-term finance from bank and financial institutions at easier terms.

Published: 30th August 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Apartment

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to help financing the affordable housing segment, the Finance Ministry has included 'Affordable Rental Housing Complex' (ARHC) in a harmonised master list of infrastructure sub-sectors.

"Affordable Rental Housing Complex is included in the Harmonized Master List of Infrastructure sub-sectors by insertion of a new item in the category of Social and Commercial Infrastructure," a notification issued by Economic Affairs Department of the Finance Ministry said.

The move will help in getting more investment for the projects and will help these projects to secure long-term finance from bank and financial institutions at easier terms. ARHC was announced under part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan announced in May this year.

This means that foreign investors can either invest in such projects directly or through alternate investment funds (AIFs) or infrastructure investment trusts (In-vITS) that will open funding options for such project. Also, income from investments in rental housing for lower income groups will be exempted from income tax.

"Affordable rental housing complex" has been defined as as a project to be used for rental purpose only for urban migrant or poor, economically weaker sections or lower income group, for a minimum period of 25 years with basic civic infrastructure facilities such as water, sanitation, sewage or septage, road, electricity along with necessary social and commercial infrastructure with a minimum of 40 dwelling units of double room or single room or equivalent dormitory units or mix of all three.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Affordable Rental Housing Complex Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan Affordable housing Finance Ministry
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)
RIP Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' star dies of cancer aged 43
A health worker in personal protective equipment PPE collects swab sample of a man for a COVID-19 test (Photo | PTI)
Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have higher viral load, finds CDFD study
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp