STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SIS India is confident of maintaining growth despite COVID-19 headwinds

The company has seen an 8 per cent rise in consolidated revenues, yearon- year (y-o-y), to Rs 2,167 crore for the quarter ending June 30.

Published: 30th August 2020 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Rituraj Kishore Sinha, Group Managing Director, SIS India

Rituraj Kishore Sinha, Group Managing Director, SIS India (Photo | Express)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Security services and facility management provider Security and Intelligence Services India (SIS India) is confident of maintaining growth this financial year even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact economic activity and force corporates to cut down their expenses.

"We reported growth in Q1FY21 when there was a complete shutdown for nearly 40 days. Going forward, the normalcy in international operations and no cost attitude of clients in respect to maintaining hygiene and safety protocol will drive growth for us," Rituraj Kishore Sinha, Group Managing Director, SIS India told this publication.

The company has seen an 8 per cent rise in consolidated revenues, yearon- year (y-o-y), to Rs 2,167 crore for the quarter ending June 30. However, its profits plunged 23 per cent to Rs 58 crore. Nearly 40 per cent of the group’s revenue comes from overseas operations while the rest comes from security solutions in India as well as facility management services and cash logistics business.

To further grow its business, the the Group will focus on organic opportunities rather than expanding its geographical presence.

Explaining diversification, Sinha said the Group has no single customer which bills them more than 1 per cent of their revenue. "Contribution from segments like retail/ entertainment/ hospitality took a hit but there continues to be demand from pharma and banking sector," Sinha said. SIS has bagged about 1,600 new contracts between April and June, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SIS india SIS securities Security and Intelligence Services
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)
RIP Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' star dies of cancer aged 43
A health worker in personal protective equipment PPE collects swab sample of a man for a COVID-19 test (Photo | PTI)
Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have higher viral load, finds CDFD study
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp