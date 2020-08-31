STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBDT chairman Pramod Chandra Mody gets six-month extension

Mody, a 1982 batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre) officer, was appointed the CBDT chief in February 2019.

Published: 31st August 2020

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pramod Chandra Mody was on Monday given a six-month extension till February next year as the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), a Personnel Ministry order said.

He was in August last year re-appointed on the post for one year, till August 31, 2020, beyond the date of his superannuation on August 31, 2019.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in re-appointment of Mody as the CBDT chairman for a period of six months with effect from September 1 this year to February 28, 2021, the order said.

The CBDT is headed by a chairman and can have a maximum of six members.

It frames policy for the Income-Tax Department.

