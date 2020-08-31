STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Insurance companies roll out smart plans to attract customers

As demand for insurance policies rise steadily after the Covid-19 pandemic, companies are leaving no stone unturned to launch consumer-friendly services.

Published: 31st August 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus insurance

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As demand for insurance policies rise steadily after the Covid-19 pandemic, companies are leaving no stone unturned to launch consumer-friendly services. Insurers are also taking bigger and bolder digital moves for more convenience.

For instance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, recently launched a first-of-its-kind revolutionary technology service Smart Assist. The service will enable customers to connect with the company, through a secure screen sharing feature, to avail real-time assistance on completion of their journey, anywhere.

It is designed to help customers, especially first-time digital users, know all about the product, while enjoying virtual assistance, and maintaining the social distance protocol amid the pandemic.

The service is available on the company’s app that their sales representatives use — INS-tab. Furthermore, customers can view product brochures, benefit illustration and also connect with senior experts using Smart Assist.

Tarun Chugh, Managing Director and CEO of Bajaj Allianz Life said, “The business environment has changed significantly since the pandemic, and it is essential to respond to changing customer behaviors. The innovative tech-enabled service is designed to deliver superior service experience.”

Looking at the rising number of coronavirus cases, HDFC Life insurance company has also entered into agreement with Apollo Hospitals.

The partnership will allow customers of Apollo Clinic to avail a wide range solutions for protection, savings and investment, retirement and critical illness.

Separately, Max Life Insurance has launched ‘Max Life Smart Wealth Plan’, a comprehensive  life insurance savings plan with guaranteed returns.

Insurance policies Pandemic COVID 19
