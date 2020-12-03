STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Despite robust show, two-wheeler makers remain cautious

Experts feel that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will maintain a cautious approach in the coming months. “Festive season sales were reasonable, with no major negative surprise.

Published: 03rd December 2020 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The top seven two-wheelers makers have collectively reported sales of 15.9 lakh units in November 2020, registering a growth of 13.4 per cent over November 2019 sales figure. However, month-on-month sales were down by 22.1 per cent. While November wholesale numbers seem to be strong, it won’t be a surprise if retail numbers remain muted.

Experts feel that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will maintain a cautious approach in the coming months. “Festive season sales were reasonable, with no major negative surprise. Current demand and low inventory sentiment in PV and Tractor suggests higher wholesales in the coming months. On the flip side, 2W and CV OEMs are expected to maintain a cautious stance, with no major inventory push,” said Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities on Wednesday.

According to Motilal, OEMs avoided inventory building for the ongoing wedding season as it is at comfortable levels of 30-45 days. Analysts at Care Ratings noted that wholesales have reduced this month on a sequential basis given that inventories remained high, retail sales have not gained much pace as expected by OEMs.

Last month, dealers and executives had  also raised concerns over drying up of pent-up demand after the festive season and economic slowdown impacting sales. According to retail body FADA, sales of two-wheelers fell by 27 per cent in October.

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotorCorp reported 14 per cent growth in domestic sales to 575,957 units in November 2020 as against 505,994 units sold in the same month last year. Similarly, others like Honda 2Wheelers and Bajaj Auto had also posted 11 per cent and 7 per cent rise in sales year-on-year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp