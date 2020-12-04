STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Indian economy is witnessing a V-shaped recovery: Finance ministry

Hopes third quarter will see better performance; however, downside risks include spread of second Covid-19 wave

Published: 04th December 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Ministry

Union Finance Ministry (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian economy is witnessing a V-shaped recovery, which is evident from the latest numbers which shows that global uncertainty is not mirrored in India, the finance ministry said in its economic outlook report for November. 

“The year-on-year GDP contraction of 7.5 per cent in Q2 of 2020-21 underlies a quarter-on-quarter surge in GDP growth of 23 per cent. This V-shaped recovery, evident at the half-way stage of 2020-21, reflects the resilience and robustness of the Indian economy,” said the report released Thursday.

The sustained improvement in high frequency indicators in October and November ignites optimism of an improved performance in October-December quarter (Q3) of FY21, it added. Gross Domestic Products (GDP) for the second quarter ending September released earlier showed contraction of 7.5 per cent, lower than economists’ estimate and also in comparison to GDP contraction during April-June quarter (Q1).

The growth drivers for the economy have been agriculture, construction and manufacturing, the report stated. On the weak spots, the report pointed out that “services dependent on human mobility and contact will bide their time to reach pre-pandemic levels before the fear of contagion declines to manageable levels, addressed among others, by the emergence of a vaccine”. 

The finance ministry further added that the fundamentals of the economy remain strong but warned that the downside risks include the spread of a second wave of Covid-19 cases, even though it will be not as steep as April to June quarter. “There is a growing cautious optimism that the steep plunges of April-June quarter of 2020 may not resurface with significant progress in vaccines and contact intensive sectors increasingly adapting to a virtual normal,” the report noted. 

Rating agencies revise growth forecast

The economy was forecast to contract by 10-12 per cent in 2020-21. But after some signs of improved economic parameters, rating agencies have revised their forecasts upwards. Moody’s expects a narrower contraction of 10.6 per cent now, versus 11.5 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Indian economy GDP GDP contraction
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp