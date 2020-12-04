STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI maintains status quo third time in a row; keeps policy rate unchanged at 4 per cent

The benchmark repurchase (repo) rate has been left unchanged at 4 per cent, Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the decisions taken by the central bank's MPC.

Published: 04th December 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Money laundering: Banks, RBI officials and many more fell victim to the taxman and Enforcement Directorate sleuths during demonetisation.

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday left interest rates unchanged for a third straight meeting as inflation stayed stubbornly high, and said the economy was recuperating fast and would return to positive growth in the current quarter itself.

The benchmark repurchase rate will be maintained at 4 per cent, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) retained its accommodative stance, signaling its intentions to cut interest rates whenever the situation eases.

A spike in consumer prices forced RBI to pause after cutting rates by 115 basis points this year.

The central bank, which had previously expected the economy to shrink 9.5 per cent in the year to March, revised its forecast after a shallower-than-expected decline in the gross domestic product (GDP) in the July-September quarter.

Das said high frequency indicators point to a recovery gaining traction, with double digit growth in passenger vehicles and motorcycle sales, railway freight traffic, and electricity consumption in October.

The GDP, he said, will grow by 0.1 per cent in the October-December quarter and by 0.7 per cent in the following three months.

ALSO READ: Reserve Bank of India expects positive growth in second half of 2020-21

Overall, the 2020-21 fiscal will end with a (-) 7.5 per cent degrowth.

The economy had contracted by a record 23.9 per cent in the April-June quarter and by 7.5 per cent in the following three months.

The two successive quarters of contraction pushed the economy into a technical recession.

This is the first recession since quarterly records started in 1996.

RBI had previously forecast a 5.6 per cent contraction in the quarter through December, followed by a return to growth in the three months to March.

Das said inflation continues to be sticky.

Headline retail inflation at 7.6 per cent in October was well above the upper end of the central bank's 2-6 per cent target band.

For H1 2021-22, RBI projected a growth of 21.9 per cent to 6.5 per cent.

RBI saw inflation in the fiscal third quarter at 6.8 per cent, and easing a bit to 5.8 per cent in January-March.

It is projected to be in the range of 5.2 to 4.6 per cent in the first half of the 2021-22 fiscal.

"Inflation is likely to remain elevated," he said, adding that this constrains the monetary policy at the current juncture from using the space available to act in support of growth.

Stating that RBI was ready to take further measures to ease liquidity, he said the central bank will use various instruments at the appropriate time to ensure ample liquidity is available in the system.

He also announces measures to deepen the corporate bond market and supervisory measures for the shadow banking sector.

RBI raised the limit of contactless card transactions to Rs 5,000 per usage from the current Rs 2,000, with effect from January 1.

Also, real-time gross settlement systems (RTGS) will be available 24x7 in the next few days, he said.

"The MPC decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary  at least during the current financial year and into the next financial year  to revive growth on a durable basis and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp