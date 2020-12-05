Crude prices may jump after OPEC+ oil cartel chooses milder output hikes

NEW DELHI: Friday’s decision by the OPEC+ oil cartel to implement milder-than-expected output hikes beginning January is likely to result in upward pressure on Indian fuel prices.

The massive increases in central and state taxes over the summer, coupled with the recovery in global crude oil prices, have already pushed domestic petrol and diesel prices to record levels.

On Saturday, petrol prices breached the Rs 83 per litre mark in the national capital for the first time in two years, while diesel was being sold at Rs 73.32 per litre.

Over the past fortnight, crude oil rates have risen 11 per cent due to the rise in demand projections triggered by the emergence of promising Covid-19 vaccine candidates.

The result has been that domestic fuel rates have been hiked 13 times over the same period. OPEC+’s decision is expected to strengthen the upward trajectory of oil prices.

The 16-member nations of the Saudi Arabia-led OPEC cartel met with representatives of the larger OPEC+ alliance, including Russia, to hammer out an agreement to replace the large-scale output cut deal agreed to this summer- one that will lapse come January.

Heading into the meeting, the alliance was divided on whether to extend the output cuts put in place to mitigate the demand destruction caused by the pandemic.

Some, according to industry observers, had preferred the output cut to lapse, since this would enable an increase in production and, eventually, tax revenues.

Others were worried such a move would lead to another collapse in crude oil prices. On Friday, the alliance announced a compromise.

The output cuts would be extended, but the curbs on production would be eased as well.

Instead of the expected increase of two million barrels per day, the alliance has only agreed to incrementally increase production by a monthly 500,000 barrels per day.

The cartel also agreed to meet early next year to assess the health of the market and take any further decisions.

With global oil demand steadily rising, the 500,000 barrels per day monthly incremental increase starting January is unlikely to keep crude prices at current levels.

Brent crude prices were already teasing the $50 per barrel mark on Friday, levels not seen since March 2020.