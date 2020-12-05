STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GST compensation: Jharkhand finally agrees to Centre’s borrowing plan

With this, now Jharkhand will also receive funds raised through the window from the next round of borrowing, which is scheduled on December 7.

Published: 05th December 2020 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 10:56 AM

GST Council

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre has successfully managed to bring all the states on board over the GST row, with Jharkhand also agreeing to opt for the special borrowing window to meet shortfall in GST compensation.

“Jharkhand, the onl y remaining State, has now communicated its acceptance of Option-1. All the 3 Union Territories with Legislative Assembly who are members of the GST council have already decided in favour of Option-1,” the finance ministry said in a statement issued on Saturday.

With this, now Jharkhand will also receive funds raised through the window from the next round of borrowing, which is scheduled on December 7.

The Centre will borrow Rs 6,000 crore for all states and three union territories (UTs). The states who opted for the special window will also be allowed to borrow 0.5 per cent of their respective gross states domestic product (GSDP) from the markets.

As a part of this scheme, Jharkhand has been allowed to borrow an additional amount of Rs 1,765 crore.

In August, the Centre had said that GST revenue shortfall is Rs 2.35 crore for this year, out of which Rs 97,000 crore, which was later enhanced to `1.1 lakh crore is because of the GST implementation and the rest was due to Covid-19.

The Centre gave states two options — to borrow either Rs 1.1 lakh crore from a special window facilitated by the RBI or the full Rs 2.35 lakh crore from the market. Many states, mostly the opposition-ruled, had initially opposed the move.

So far, no state had opted for the second option, which was to borrow the whole GST shortfall from the open market.

The Centre has borrowed Rs 30,000 crore so far on behalf of the states and UTs in five instalments.

