Operations increase, but financial woes deepen in Indian aviation sector

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s aviation industry has finally started showing signs of recovery as most of the players are reporting increased operations and expects their traffic to return to pre-covid level by early next year.

“Despite chal lenges & restrictions from time to time, the number of domestic passengers grows steadily towards pre-COVID figures,” Aviation minister HS Puri Tweeted Saturday.

According to Puri, about 2.3 lakh passengers flew on 2,025 flights while total flight movements was 4,048 on December 4.

Domestic operations had resumed with just 30,000 passengers on May 25 with regulated capacity of not more than 33 per cent.

The country’s India’s largest carrier IndiGo recently said they have reached 70 per cent of their pre-Covid capacity and are operating a total of 1,000 international and domestic flights daily.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta in a mail to employees had said that it looks like they are on a path to a graduated and measured recovery, and they are hopeful that the government would allow them to fly 100 per cent of domestic capacity by early next year.

Despite the optimism, however, the sector continues to reel under huge financial woes.

There is also a possibility that the recovery seen in recent times may fizzle out. Ratings firm ICRA estimates the industry to report a significant net loss of Rs 21,000 crore in FY2021, with the industry debt level increasing to Rs 50,000 crore (excluding lease liabilities) over FY2021-22.