STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Market indices continue rising, but risks remain

However, the Bank Nifty should outperform and move to 31,000 levels without any major efforts. The strategy should be to buy on dips with a final stop loss of Nifty 50 index at 13,100.

Published: 07th December 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Reserve Bank’s revision of India’s GDP target for the current fiscal year and its decision to keep interest rates steady and ‘accommodative’ has been widely welcomed by equity traders. The benchmark Sensex index has consequently topped the 45,000 point-mark for the first time while the Nifty50 reached a fresh high of 13,280 on the last session of the week.

The Sensex rose 2.1 per cent and the Nifty50 2.2 per cent over the week. However, analysts also warn there are risks to the markets’ onward rise and investors will need to be cautious of hurdles. Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice president, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities said, “This week, Nifty 50 index would face major hurdle at 13350/13400 levels, which is nearby.

However, the Bank Nifty should outperform and move to 31,000 levels without any major efforts. The strategy should be to buy on dips with a final stop loss of Nifty 50 index at 13,100.”Experts feel multiple factors, ranging from the Supreme Court verdict on the loan moratorium to developments on the Covid-19 vaccine front, will play major role in deciding which way the market would move this week. 

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that the overall structure of the market continues to remain positive due to consistent FII inflows, the optimistic RBI policy outcome, and developments on the vaccine front. Investors are also likely to track progress on the US stimulus programme, which is gaining momentum again.

The European Central Bank’s interest rate decision this week would also be kept on the radar, Khemka added. Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said that the banking sector is likely to continue to stay in focus in the coming week due to the expected SC verdict on the moratorium. “In the near-term, we feel that PSU Banks can outperform as price and valuation wise they are still much cheaper than private banks and they have not yet participated in the rally in the market and banking industry,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India GDP
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp