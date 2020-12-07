STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Some broad tips on wealth—and some on life!

Wealth is a mind-set-not a sum of money! I met a taxi-driver who knew that the next way to break into the wealth mind-set was education.

Published: 07th December 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

By PV Subramanyam
Express News Service

Wealth is a mind-set-not a sum of money! I met a taxi-driver who knew that the next way to break into the wealth mind-set was education. Two of his sons were engineers—one was now pursuing his MBA, the third son was planning to train to become a Chartered Accountant. He had a Life insurance policy for all the three kids-maturing at their age of 22—so that they get a start in life!

  • You should be willing to give up bad habits like watching TV, buying lottery tickets, gambling, procrastinating, spending all your income, spending using the credit that you get on credit cards, etc.
     
  • You should be willing to walk away from negative forces—like people who keep saying “you can’t”. The taxi driver changed his house location from a locale prone to crime to a more friendly area. He said his sons would have been drawn into the gangster lifestyle if he had stayed in the original place. We need to make positive choices when it comes to deciding on friends, neighbours, etc.
     
  • If you are under 25 stop listening to old people telling you to invest in Index funds—we are just hoping that you will buy when we have to sell. Go and create your unicorn. Go and fail, life is too long to spend on regret. At 35, you can get married (if you want) and then lead a “normal” life working for somebody else.
     
  •  Invest in experiences, not things—if a phone costing Rs 30,000 can do a good job, don’t spend Rs 1,20,000 on an expensive phone—90,000 can go towards funding a vacation to Europe! However, if you are going to use all the functions of the Rs 1.2 lakh, it may be a good buy! Trekking in the Himalayas or doing Everest base camp are far better experiences to spend on than on things that you do not use!
     
  • Remember that 'Pain' and 'Pleasure' follow each other-if you choose the pain of lacing up and going for a run, it will be followed by the pleasure of being fit. If you choose the “pleasure” of tucking up in bed in the morning, it will be followed by the “pain” of poor fitness!
     
  •  You need simple financial products-index funds, pure term insurance, one or two credit cards, one or two savings bank accounts, medical insurance, a mortgage. Once you have them start saying NO to most of the other financial products. Just say NO.
     
  • Having money (being financially free) gives you the choice of where to stay, what to wear, what to eat, whom to meet, what work to do—and with whom. This is a huge, almost EPIC, advantage.
     
  • The worst thing about financial freedom is that it takes away all EXCUSES that your mind makes up for not exercising, not learning sanskrit, not reading the scriptures, not going to Everest Base camp—so find new things, or bloody well go and live your dreams.
     
  • One bad marriage does not mean you should not re-marry. Ditto in investing.

PV subramanyam writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire Rich - Invest C 40 a day’

(Views expressed are personal)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp