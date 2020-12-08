STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre to extend spending curbs into fourth quarter

The Centre has targetted achieving a fiscal deficit of 3.5 per cent of GDP, but experts believe the figure is likely to come in at between 7.5-9.25 per cent.

Published: 08th December 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicating that the Union Budget will be focussed on boosting growth, the Centre is likely to continue with its expenditure curbs for the rest of the financial year—until March 31, 2021. 

“This has been an extraordinary year. The government has already announced incentives for sectors which required the support. Some department curbs have been relaxed on a case-to-case basis. But largely, spending curbs will continue for the rest of the year... into the next quarter too. This is necessary given the fiscal situation,” said a senior official from the finance ministry.

Due to plunging government revenues in April, the Finance Ministry had decided to regulate government expenditure and fix a quarterly expenditure plan for various Central ministries and departments. These limits had eventually been extended upto the end of December 2020. 

The Centre has targetted achieving a fiscal deficit of 3.5 per cent of GDP, but experts believe the figure is likely to come in at between 7.5-9.25 per cent. India’s fiscal deficit for the seven months ending October 2020 has alreadu reached Rs 9.53 lakh crore—119.7 per cent of the budgeted target—mainly due to weak revenue collections.

However, last week, the finance minister had indicated that the government would increase spending in the upcoming budget, raising hopes that the government expenditure limits may well be relaxed for the last quarter of the financial year. 

“I would think 2021-22 will be very big... a good traction year for achieving a really good rate of growth that itself is going to be a launching pad for 4-5 years of growing at a good speed, provided we do enough on the budget and spend on infrastructure,” the finance minister had said during an interview last week. 

