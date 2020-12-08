STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India can become world’s digital talent hub: Debjani Ghosh 

In an evolving technology ecosystem, India has a huge opportunity to become the digital talent hub of the world.

Published: 08th December 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh

NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh (Photo | Twitter/ debjani_ghosh)

In an evolving technology ecosystem, India has a huge opportunity to become the digital talent hub of the world. And the demand for talent in advanced technology like AI, robotics, and data science  will be 20 times greater than the supply by 2025, Debjani Ghosh, president, Nasscom noted. She was speaking with author and senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai and Daniel Thimmaya, Chief Reporter, EDEX at a session of TNIE’s Express Expressions, a series of live webcasts with people who matter. Excerpts: 

What have we learnt from the pandemic, especially with regards to virtual learning considering the digital divide in the country? 

The next normal is still far. For now, we live in a hyper-digital, contactless world, which  is going to remain for some time. And technology has been a savior, especially for education. Technology is just a tool-a lot depends on how we use it. The pandemic has taught us that the world will be a mix of   human and technology, (each) with  its role to play.  The challenge lies in trying to understand the role of humans, which will involve a significant change in skills, mindset, attitudes...   We will have to adapt to this world.  

You’ve also talked about technology  creating job displacement rather than creation. In that sense, isn’t technology instilling some fears in the minds of people?

Job displacements have happened from the  first industrial revolution,  when steam engines were created. This isn’t a new thing. Whenever there is a new invention which has a huge impact on our lives, it changes how we work. It also creates opportunities. Every time a new pervasive technology comes, it creates jobs as well as displacements. Technology is helping business transform, understand the challenges, and figure out how you can create solutions. It is creating new jobs, displacing old jobs, and how it is done... which requires re-skilling. In India, (for) skills like AI, data science,  robotics, new age tech-demand is eight times the supply. By 2025, it is going to be more than 20 times. So, jobs are going to be there, but people will be unemployed if they cannot bother to upskill. 

There is a lot of  discontent about job losses, entrenchments? What is your advice to people going through this?

It is going to be a hyper-digital, contactless, volatile world. While traditional, physical businesses like retail, manufacturing, and hospitality have seen losses of around 20-40 per cent of revenue, SMEs who have been able to pivot and move to more virtual business like e-health, edtech, e-games have actually ended the year with 10-20 per cent growth. So, the world is changing. What we did in the past will not be relevant anymore.

What are the opportunities in the global market  for a more digital India? 

India’s biggest opportunity is developing digital talent for the future world. We are going to be the talent leaders of the world. Talent will be the biggest competitive advantage for India. Business will go where the talent is  and they will base their investment decisions based on that.

Talent is going to be in huge demand. The second opportunity is in identifying problems that aren’t solved yet. India can change the rules of the game by applying people-led innovation. If we can start looking at innovation as not another tech tool, but realise how big a problem solver it will be and  apply it like that, we can solve the many crises. One field  that is going to dominate the tech landscape is artificial intelligence. India can take the lead in thinking on how to build and use technology in a  responsible way.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Debjani Ghosh Nasscom
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp